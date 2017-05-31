12 thousand Kazakh teachers to delve deeply in English

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 12,000 Kazakh school teachers will undergo intensive English language learning programs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As to English language learning, we totally need 16,500 teachers for 4 subjects in grades 10 and 11. We planned that 5,000 will undergo intensive training courses this year. There are various types of courses, and the maximum duration is 9 months. And it is an off-job training at full salary and travelling allowance. But, we have 12,000 teachers applied instead of 5,000", Kazakh Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev informed.

According to the minister, additional resources to train most of the educational specialists have already been allocated.

"We plan to train 12,000 teachers in a similar fashion next year. In addition, in 2017-2018 we will educate nearly 5,000 Master and Bachelor degree specialists and college graduates to be capable of teaching their subjects in English", Sagadiyev noted.

Besides, the ministry will change the state language teaching methods.

"Regarding the Kazakh language, there will be fewer text translations and no cramming of rules anymore. Our target is to make children speak Kazakh as soon as possible. It's been a long time since other countries have started using similar methods. They are based on frequency word lists. As requested by the Kazakhstan Ministry of Education and Science, Baitursynov Institute has made up a frequency dictionary for the first time in Kazakhstan. Using it, we will reveal the proficiency in Kazakh", the minister said.