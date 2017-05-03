12 trapped in railway tunnel blast confirmed dead

GUIYANG. KAZINFORM - All of the 12 people trapped in a railway tunnel blast in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Tuesday had been confirmed dead after a 14-hour rescue in the gas-filled tunnel failed to find them.

More than 2,000 rescuers and medical workers braved high carbon monoxide density and dust to search for the trapped workers after the blast ripped through the railway tunnel under construction around 2:50 p.m. in Dafang County, leaving 12 people injured and 12 others trapped, Xinhua reports.



The rescue work ended at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.



An investigation is still underway. A gas explosion is suspected as the Qishanyan Tunnel under construction is designed to pass through a coal seam.



The 12 injured are in hospital for treatment. None of them has critical injuries.