EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:07, 14 October 2021 | GMT +6

    12 W Kazakhstan classes put under quarantine

    None
    None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM Since October 1, 120 more schoolchildren were tested positive for coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Besides, 23 more teachers contracted virus, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. Schoolchildren of 12 classes in 10 schools were put under quarantine. 8 cases were recorded in universities, 3 in colleges.

    Since October 1 this year the region registered 701 infections. 166 of them are children under 14, 45 of them are aged 15-17, 34 cases were recorded among those aged 18-25. 168 are people aged 60 and older.

    The most coronavirus cases were reported in people aged 41-60.


    Tags:
    West Kazakhstan region Education COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!