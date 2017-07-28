12 world football legends to train Kazakh children

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 6, legendary world football stars will show a master class for Kazakhstani children on the field of the Astana Astana Arena stadium as part of the Expo Cup-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As one of the organizers of the tournament, Aliya Adambayeva, noted, about 300 children from various regions of Kazakhstan, going in for football, will participate in the master class. Children from orphanages will also be there.

"The children will be trained by 2 players from each team competing in the EXPO Cup. As a result, 12 world-famous players will work with the children on the field on Sunday, August 6. I'd like to note that each of the players is in charge of certain particular functions: someone will train the children how to properly deliver a ball, the other will train for the techniques of making certain shots, and so on," she said.

"The groups of children will change and move from one coach to another," she explained, "The exact names of the players who will take part in the master class will be known on Monday. Anyway, 2 famous football players of each team will work out with children.".

Recall, the EXPO-2017 Football Cup will be held on August 5 and 6, 2017. It will be attended by such famous football players as Jean-Pierre Papin, Hernán Crespo, Hristo Stoichkov, etc.