10:00, 26 October 2015 | GMT +6
12-year-old bike rider injured in road accident in Mangystau region
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 12-year-old schoolboy got multiple injuries in a road accident in Mangystau region.
The tragedy was registered in Atameken village of Munaily municipality. According to Lada.kz , which refers to the local internal affairs department, the boy was riding a bike along the roadside, when he was hit by a driver of Renault car. The boy was taken to a local children's hospital with a closed fracture of leg, brain concussion and other injuries.