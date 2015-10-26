12-year-old bike rider injured in road accident in Mangystau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 12-year-old schoolboy got multiple injuries in a road accident in Mangystau region.

The tragedy was registered in Atameken village of Munaily municipality. According to Lada.kz , which refers to the local internal affairs department, the boy was riding a bike along the roadside, when he was hit by a driver of Renault car. The boy was taken to a local children's hospital with a closed fracture of leg, brain concussion and other injuries.