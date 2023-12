ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 12-year-old boy drowned in the river in Akmola region, the department of emergency situations informs.

"12-year-old Miras Kalenov drowned in the Kedei River in Torgai village in Ereimentau district of Akmola region on June 22," the statement reads.

Local residents found the body and pulled it out of the water.