    08:45, 29 May 2024 | GMT +6

    12-year-old teen falls of a cliff in Aktau

    Photo credit: Ayagoz Izbassarova/Kazinform

    12-year-old teenager fell off a 3- or 4-meter-high stone path in Aktau, Mangistau region.

    According to the local emergencies department, the incident occurred May 28 near the Caspian Riviera Hotel located in 4A micro-district.

    Emergency services were called at 11:31 am. Together with the police officers, the rescuers lifted the injured boy on a stretcher and carried him to an ambulance car.

    Doctors say his condition is stable. The boy was hospitalized into a traumatology unit of Mangistau Regional Children’s Hospital.

    Brain computed tomography scan showed the boy had a closed brain injury and brain contusion. The patient is now under supervision of doctors, local health authorities said.

    12-year-old teen falls of a cliff in Aktau
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
