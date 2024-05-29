12-year-old teen falls of a cliff in Aktau

12-year-old teenager fell off a 3- or 4-meter-high stone path in Aktau, Mangistau region.

According to the local emergencies department, the incident occurred May 28 near the Caspian Riviera Hotel located in 4A micro-district.

Emergency services were called at 11:31 am. Together with the police officers, the rescuers lifted the injured boy on a stretcher and carried him to an ambulance car.

Doctors say his condition is stable. The boy was hospitalized into a traumatology unit of Mangistau Regional Children’s Hospital.

Brain computed tomography scan showed the boy had a closed brain injury and brain contusion. The patient is now under supervision of doctors, local health authorities said.