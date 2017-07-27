EN
    20:06, 27 July 2017 | GMT +6

    12-year-old wunderkind to study at Kazakh-British Technical University

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Abzal Myrzash, a 12-year-old wunderkind from Almaty city, will study at the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) for free, Kazinform reports.

    His father Daurenbek Nyssanov took to Facebook to share the news that Abzal received a grant from KBTU.

    "My son Abzal Myrzash has received a certificate from the hands of KBTU rector confirming he will study there under a grant," the proud father wrote.



    Nyssanov said a huge thank you to the administration of the university for supporting the young genius.

    As a reminder, this year Abzal successfully completed the early-exit-school exam and scored 117 points at the Unified National Testing. He got enrolled to many prestigious universities in Almaty city, but chose KBTU.

