120 evacuated as Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana catches fire (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana has caught fire at about 4 am today.

Firefighters evacuated 120 workers from the burning multifunctional complex "Abu Dhabi Plaza" which is being built in Astana. The fire was localized at 08:25 am.

Interior Minister, Colonel-General K.Kassymov and Deputy Minister Vladimir Bozhko have arrived at the place of the fire, this has been announced by Ruslan Imankulov, official representative of the Committee of Emergency Situations under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to him, flames were visible on 11-25 floors of the building.

The fire was localized at 08:25 am. According to preliminary information the fire occurred on diesel-powered equipment.

NOTE: After the construction "Abu Dhabi Plaza" will be the tallest building in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The peak of the tower will be located on the 88th floor (about 382 meters).

















