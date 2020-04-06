EN
    17:26, 06 April 2020

    120 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 120 healthcare workers have been infected with the new coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    120 healthcare workers who are bravely fighting the coronavirus infection have contracted it in Kazakhstan. Of 120, 67 healthcare workers treated patients with the symptoms of coronavirus or those infected.

    One of the healthcare workers is in grave condition. Nine more healthcare workers are in moderate conditions. Others have the mild form of coronavirus.

    The total number of people infected with coronavirus now stands at 604 in Kazakhstan.


