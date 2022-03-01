EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:10, 01 March 2022 | GMT +6

    120 Kazakhstanis repatriated from Poland landed in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 2nd plane with Kazakhstanis onboard arrived in the Kazakh capital city airport, Kazinform reports.

    The plane en route Katowice-Atyrau operated by Air Astana arrived at 03:30 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. It landed in Nur-Sultan at 09:03 p.m. The plane airlifted 120 adults and 4 kids so far.

    As of March 1 this year, 361 citizens of Kazakhstan crossed the Ukraine-Poland border.

    Additional evacuation flights are planned as soon as more nationals of Kazakhstan gather in Katowice.

    The Kazakh Foreign Ministry continues evacuation assistance of Kazakhstanis from Ukraine to homeland.


    Tags:
    Ukraine Kazakhstan Foreign policy Transport Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!