EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:56, 06 April 2024 | GMT +6

    12,000 people evacuated from Kulsary in Atyrau region

    12,000 people evacuated from Kulsary in Atyrau region
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    12,000 people have been evacuated from Kulsary, a town in Atyrau region, for spring floods, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the local administration.

    According to the regional operational headquarters, 5,000 of those evacuated are children.

    The locals are evacuated to Atyrau city, Tengiz rotation village and Beineu district of Mangystau region.

    As the Ministry of Emergencies informed, more than 200 evacuation shelters for 83,000 people have been opened.

    A helicopter of the National Guard with Aktobe region’s emergencies personnel onboard was sent to Kulsary for emergency and rescue operation.

    A state of emergency was announced in Zhylyoi district of Atyrau region on April 4 for a high threat of flood, with schools forced to  shift to online learning.

    Floodwaters approached Kulsary town on April 5.

    As of 10:45 pm, April 5, as many as 2,500 houses were flooded in Kulsary. 

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Atyrau region Floods in Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!