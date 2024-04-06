12,000 people evacuated from Kulsary in Atyrau region

12,000 people have been evacuated from Kulsary, a town in Atyrau region, for spring floods, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the local administration.

According to the regional operational headquarters, 5,000 of those evacuated are children.

The locals are evacuated to Atyrau city, Tengiz rotation village and Beineu district of Mangystau region.

As the Ministry of Emergencies informed, more than 200 evacuation shelters for 83,000 people have been opened.

A helicopter of the National Guard with Aktobe region’s emergencies personnel onboard was sent to Kulsary for emergency and rescue operation.

A state of emergency was announced in Zhylyoi district of Atyrau region on April 4 for a high threat of flood, with schools forced to shift to online learning.

Floodwaters approached Kulsary town on April 5.

As of 10:45 pm, April 5, as many as 2,500 houses were flooded in Kulsary.