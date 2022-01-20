124 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 124 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

162 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 85,052 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 78,259 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,245 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 15,872 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,100,876 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 978,588 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.