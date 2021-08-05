125 die of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has logged 125 daily fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Most of the daily COVID-19 fatalities have been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 23. Shymkent city is second with 19 daily COVID-19 deaths. Karaganda region has posted the third highest number of COVID-19 deaths – 17.

12 more succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, 10 in Almaty city, 10 in Mangistau region, nine in Pavlodar region, seven in Akmola region, five in Aktobe region, four in West Kazakhstan region, three in Zhambyl region, three in Kyzylorda region, two in East Kazakhstan region, and one in Kostanay region.

Countrywide, 33 people have died of COVID-19-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.