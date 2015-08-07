126 children killed in road accidents in Kazakhstan this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 126 children have been killed in the road accidents in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, the press service of the Committee for Legal Statistics and Special Records of the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan informs.

According to the committee, the number of road accidents reduced by 4% compared to the previous year. Thus, 10187 road accidents occurred on the roads of the country and 14278 people were injured or killed in those accidents this year. Last year, 10621 road accidents happened in seven months where 14737 people were injured or killed.

"The reduction is also registered in terms of the people injured in the road accidents - 12956 against 13442 in seven months of 2014. Besides, 2403 children were injured and 126 children were killed in the road accidents this year already," the statement reads.