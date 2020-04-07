126 countries seeking Korean-made coronavirus test kits through import contracts or aid

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A total of 126 countries have asked about either importing South Korean-made coronavirus test kits or receiving them as part of humanitarian aid, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, Yonhap reports.

Seoul has garnered recognition for its diagnostic capabilities, quarantine efforts and medical infrastructure that have led to its daily number of new COVID-19 cases falling below 50 and a relatively low fatality rate.

The ministry said 100 countries have asked the Seoul government to help with the import of test kits or receiving them as part of humanitarian aid.

Among them, 36 countries have sought to purchase test kits under commercial contracts, while 28 countries have requested aid. The remainder seeks to obtain supplies through both commercial contracts and aid programs.

In addition, a total of 26 countries have directly contacted Korean companies to purchase the test kits.

Meanwhile, hundreds of South Korean citizens flew back home from coronavirus-hit countries Tuesday, including 64 people from Hungary, 262 from New Zealand and 59 from Kenya.