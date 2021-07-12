EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 12 July 2021 | GMT +6

    126 COVID-19 patients connected to lung ventilators in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 12, in total, 41,980 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Of the 41,980, in-patient treatment is provided to 13,568 and out-patient treatment to 28,412.

    Nationwide, 815 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 189 in critical condition, and 126 on artificial lung ventilation.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!