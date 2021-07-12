126 COVID-19 patients connected to lung ventilators in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 12, in total, 41,980 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of the 41,980, in-patient treatment is provided to 13,568 and out-patient treatment to 28,412.

Nationwide, 815 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 189 in critical condition, and 126 on artificial lung ventilation.



