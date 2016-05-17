127 houses hit by flood in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 127 houses in Almaty were hit by flood yesterday, May 16, according to the MIA Emergencies Committee.

The flood was caused by heavy rainfall in the city.

The majority of the flood-hit houses is located in Alatau district – 87. As for other districts, the flood struck 17 houses in Nauryzbay district, 15 in Zhetyssu district, 5 in Medeu district and 3 in Turksib district.

180 people and 53 special vehicles have been attracted to liquidation of flood consequences.

No victims or injuries have been reported.