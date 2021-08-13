127 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated figures of COVID-related deaths in the country, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 127 people in Kazakhstan died of the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia in one day.

The biggest number of COVID-related deaths - 19 - was registered in Almaty city. Ranked second is Nur-Sultan city with 16 COVID-19 deaths. 13 people died of COVID-19 in Shymkent city.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 7,798 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 672,322 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 554,178 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in the country.