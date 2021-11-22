EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:29, 22 November 2021 | GMT +6

    127 tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty last day

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 127 new coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty over the past 24 hours, the healthcare department reports.

    127 new coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty as of November 21. 116 of them have developed coronavirus symptoms, while 11 asymptomatic.

    14 patients were discharged, 38 were admitted to the hospitals. 637 are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals, 68 are in the intensive care units, 24 are on life support.

    1,077 people are monitored by telemedicine centre.

    489 locals were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus last day, while 403 were fully vaccinated. Since February 1 up to November 21, 1,021,701 people were inoculated with the 1st jab, while 958,773 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

    Notably, there are 132 vaccination sites in the city.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!