EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:02, 17 February 2023 | GMT +6

    128 new coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24h

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 114 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Another 14 people have COVID pneumonia symptoms, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    1,659 people are getting treatment for COVID-19. 116 patients are in hospitals, and 1,543 are at home care.

    The condition of four patients is evaluated as serious, one patient is critically ill, and two patients are on life support.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!