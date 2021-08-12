129 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-19 in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated figures of COVID-related deaths and COVID-like pneumonia deaths in the country, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 129 people in Kazakhstan died of the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia in one day.

The biggest number of COVID-related deaths - 18 - was recorded in Almaty city. Ranked second are Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities with 17 COVID-19 deaths each. 10 COVID-19 patients passed away in Karaganda region.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 7,747 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 664,524 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 548,362 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.