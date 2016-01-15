EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:24, 15 January 2016 | GMT +6

    $12B to be invested into Karachaganak Expansion Project - minister

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - $12 billion will be invested into the Karachaganak Expansion Project, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vladimir Shkolnik said on Friday at a press conference.

    He reminded that the second phase of expansion will start in 2017.
    "The Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline is set to be complete in the nearest future. Up to 10 billion cu.m. of gas will be transported via the pipeline in 2017," Minister Shkolnik added.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy Government News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!