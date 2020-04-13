12th coronavirus death registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more person has died from the coronavirus infection in Akmola region. It was a patient born in 1936, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The total number of lethal cases has reached 12 countrywide, including 1 death in Nur-Sultan city, 2 deaths in Almaty city, 1 death in Shymkent city, 4 deaths in Akmola region, 1 death in East Kazakhstan region, 1 death in Karaganda region, 1 death in Pavlodar region, and 1 death in Turkestan region.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has risen by 979 cases as 6 news cases were registered across the country.

The new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan city (4 cases), North Kazakhstan region (1 case), and East Kazakhstan region (1 case).