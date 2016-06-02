EN
    12:44, 02 June 2016 | GMT +6

    12th International PR Forum kicks off in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 12th International PR Forum themed New Reality. Reload of Communications has kicked off in Almaty today.

    Participants of the two-day forum will discuss trends, problems and objectives of the PR industry in Kazakhstan and worldwide.

    The biggest event in the Kazakhstani PR industry brought together PR experts, public figures, deputies, top managers, journalists and many others.

    "This is the 12th time we hold our forum. Its program will be quite interesting. We invited not only leading PR experts, but also heads of financial institutes and government bodies," said President of PR-shy club Ms Aida Dossayeva.

    Organizers of the forum are PR-shy Club of Kazakhstani PR specialists, the National PR Association of the Republic of Kazakhstan and PG Communications Agency.

