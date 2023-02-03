EN
    13,000 apartments built in Atyrau region within 2 years

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 13,302 apartments have been built in Atyrau region within two years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As part of implementation of Atyrau Region’s Comprehensive Socio-Economic Development Plan, the region commissioned 1,731,400 square meters of housing or 13,302 apartments in 2021-2022. Of them, 18 residential buildings with 1,224 apartments (107,600 square meters) were built at the expense of budgetary funds. The keys to these apartments were handed over to socially vulnerable families without a purchase option, according to the regional construction department chief Mereke Zeinullin.

    Eight multi-storey residential buildings for 620 apartments with the total area of 55,200 square meters are under construction now. These apartments will be allocated for low-income families standing on a housing queue.


