    07:47, 06 January 2017 | GMT +6

    13,000 Chinese study in Kazakhstan

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China plans to increase the number of its citizens studying in Kazakhstan, who at the moment exceed 1,300 people, Deputy Chairperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, National Commissioner of the Chinese EXPO 2017 pavilion and Representative of the Chinese Government Wang Jinzhen said.     

    "By our participation in EXPO in Astana we will be encouraging more Chinese students to study in Kazakhstan. At present over 13,000 Kazakhstan students are studying in China, whereas Chinese citizens studying in Kazakhstan number only 13,000. I think there is big potential in increasing the number of Chinese students in Kazakhstan" he said on the sidelines of the presentation of the Chinese pavilion of EXPO-2017 on January 5, 2017.

    According to Wang Jinzhen, China plans to bring over 350,000 tourists for EXPO-2017. 

     

     

     

