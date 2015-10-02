EN
    09:31, 02 October 2015 | GMT +6

    13,000 jobs created in Astana in Jan-Sep 2015

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 13,614 jobs have been created in Astana as of October 1, 2015, the municipal mayor's office says.

    1,076 jobs were provided in industrial sectors, 3,211 - in wholesale and retail trade, car and bikes repair sectors, 859 - in transport and storage sectors, 2,260 - in education and healthcare, 2,048 - in construction and 4,160 jobs - in other spheres of employment. Alongside, in January-September 2015 the employment centre of the mayor's office found jobs for 4,488 people. 551 university and college graduates were sent to field internships and 609 people took refresher courses. 114 people were provided with temporarily jobs.

