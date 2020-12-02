EN
    09:55, 02 December 2020 | GMT +6

    13,707 people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 13,707 people, including 967 children, are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.

    Out of 13,707 COVID-19 patients, 3,492 are being treated as in-patients and 10,215 – as out-patients.

    Those with severe and critical COVID-19 number 223 and 32, respectively in the country. The number of COVID-19 patients put on ventilators is 30.


