13 areas of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 13 areas of the country remain in the «green zone» on the map on the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, still remains in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map.

Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are placed in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «green zone».

Notably, the country has reported 1,148 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.