    09:35, 16 July 2021 | GMT +6

    13 areas of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s 13 areas, including three cities and 10 regions, are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «red zone» of the COVID-19 spread map.

    Almaty and Zhambyl regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the «green zone» for COVID-19.


