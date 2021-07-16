13 areas of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s 13 areas, including three cities and 10 regions, are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «red zone» of the COVID-19 spread map.

Almaty and Zhambyl regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the «green zone» for COVID-19.