    15:59, 10 December 2015 | GMT +6

    13 children injured in dormitory fire

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 38 people including little children were injured in a dormitory fire in the town of Arkalyk on Wednesday.

    According to reports, the fire started at 3:53 p.m. local time. Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 30 people from the 4th and 5th floors and eight children from the 3rd floor of the building. The blaze was extinguished at 4:30 p.m. It destroyed an area of 15 square meters. Firefighters confirmed that a cigarette end left in one of the rooms caused the fire. Paramedics rushed 25 people, including 13 children, to local hospitals. One adult and three kids are in critical condition.

