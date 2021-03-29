13 coronavirus patients in Atyrau rgn are critically ill

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «464 coronavirus patients are staying at the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, 13 are critically ill,» deputy head of the healthcare department Kaisar Abdaliyev said.

309 out of 464 are staying at Tengiz oilfield hospital.

He added that 10 people are in critical condition, 3 are in extremely critical condition.

In case of the new coronavirus wave the region is ready to unroll a 430-bed infectious diseases hospital.