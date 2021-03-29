EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:05, 29 March 2021 | GMT +6

    13 coronavirus patients in Atyrau rgn are critically ill

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «464 coronavirus patients are staying at the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, 13 are critically ill,» deputy head of the healthcare department Kaisar Abdaliyev said.

    309 out of 464 are staying at Tengiz oilfield hospital.

    He added that 10 people are in critical condition, 3 are in extremely critical condition.

    In case of the new coronavirus wave the region is ready to unroll a 430-bed infectious diseases hospital.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!