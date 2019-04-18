13 countries to attend Eurasian Book Fair-2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The IV Eurasian International Book Fair will take place at the Korme Expo Hall in Nur-Sultan on April 24-27 this year.

90 companies from 13 countries, namely Russia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, China, Iran, Poland, Belgium, Latvia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan are expected to attend the exhibition.



"The exhibition will also feature rare manuscripts," director of the National Academic Library Umitkhan Daurenbekkyzy told the press conference at the Central Communications Service.



"One of the best exponents is a manuscript dated to 1532 written in the ancient Roman script. Another highlight is a book dated back to 1735 extracted from the authentic works of Persia, India, China and Japan. There are only three copies of the book printed. The first one is on display at the Louvre Museum, the second in Kazakhstan and the third copy is kept by the unknown reader," she added.



"There are more than 13,000 rare books and manuscripts at the National Academic Library," she stressed.



The fair is purposed to promote books, develop literary heritage of the participating countries and build the culture of readers. About 150 events and presentations will be held as part of the exhibition to plunge visitors into the mysterious poetry world, literary excursions. Besides, meeting will be held with authors, publishers and graphic designers.