13 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Atyrau region

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 13 COVID-19 patients are reportedly in critical condition at infectious facilities of Atyrau region. Four of them are at intensive care units on life support, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 216 COVID-19 patients are being treated at the regional infectious facilities. Bed occupancy at those facilities stands at 9.2%. Bed occupancy at the intensive care units with 13 COVID-19 patients is at 14.4%.

No deaths caused by the novel coronavirus have been registered in the region in the past day.

Earlier it was reported that 48 people in Atyrau region had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to be inoculated against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination of all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan started on April 2 across the country.