    13:47, 02 May 2022 | GMT +6

    13 COVID-19 patients in critical conditions in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,647 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 2 May, Kazinform cites the official website of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    85 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,562 at-home care COVID-19 patients countrywide, according to the press release of the ministry.

    13 patients are in critical condition, 1 patient is in extremely severe condition and 2 patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 5 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the last day.


