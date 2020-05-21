13 dead as super cyclone batters India, Bangladesh

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least 13 people were killed in Bangladesh and India on Wednesday as Amphan, one of the most powerful cyclones to hit the region in decades, made landfall and moved inland, forcing over three million people out of their homes amid widespread destruction.

Bringing heavy rains and carrying high-velocity winds, the cyclone ripped through the coastal areas of India’s West Bengal leaving a trail of death and destruction along its path.

Source: EFE