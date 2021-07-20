13 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 25 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, 13 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 58 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan’s number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has totaled 58,656. The death toll stands at 3,554. So far, 53,530 people have recovered from the disease in the country.