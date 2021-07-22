13 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 34 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

70 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, 13 deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, Kazakhstan has registered 58,917 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 53,675 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 3,575 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 5,708 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 509,998 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 439,010 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.