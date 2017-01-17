EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:07, 17 January 2017 | GMT +6

    13 flights canceled at Almaty airport

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 13 flights have been canceled at the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Flights linking Almaty with Astana, Urdzhar, Aktau, Bangkok and Frankfurt operated by Air Astana were canceled.

    Two flights from Hong Kong and Ust Kamenogorsk were delayed.

    As for the Astana International Airport, it canceled three flights to and from Almaty.

    Kostanay-Astana, Taldykorgan-Astana, Almaty-Astana and Seoul-Astana were delayed.

    Tags:
    Astana Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!