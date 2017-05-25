13 injured in road accident on Aktau-Zhanaozen highway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 13 people were injured after a collision of GAZel and Lada Largus cars on Aktau-Zhanaozen highway in Mangistau region. The accident occurred on Wednesday, May 24, LADA reported.

Six of the injured persons were taken to a hospital of Zhetybay village with head and other injuries.

The others were released after receiving first medical aid, the press service of the Emergency Medicine Center informed.

An investigation is underway.