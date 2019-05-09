‘13 kilometers' named best documentary film at Intl Festival in Iran

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 13 kilometers directed by Kazakhstani director Vladimir Tyulkin was recognized the best documentary at the 9th Varesh International Film Festival held in Iran from April 29 to May 4.

The film was shot by JSC Kazakhfilm on an order of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.



The Festival focuses on the films from Caspian states on various topics: rituals, national and religious traditions, folk sayings, poetry, myths, national architecture etc.



13 kilometers is a story of a blind farmer going back to his village from a wintering area. Throughout his way he remembers the most important episodes of his life and discovers real values of his soul.



Earlier, the film was awarded a special jury prize at the 28th Russia Open Documentary Film Festival in Yekaterinburg and Overcome Festival Theme Award at the Overcome Film Festival in 2017. The film became also a laureate of the Strong in Spirit International Festival of Orthodox Films in Serbia in 2018.