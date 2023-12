NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 13 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

1 out of 13 cured was recorded in Nur-Sultan, 2 in Shymkent, 5 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 2 in Karaganda region.

As a result the number of recoveries in Kazakhstan climbed to 879 so far.