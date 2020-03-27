13 more COVID-19 cases reported across Kazakhstan, total at 150

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 13 new coronavirus cases have been reported across Kazakhstan: 6 – in Nur-Sultan, 2 – in Akmola region and 5 – in the city of Almaty, according to the data posted on Coronavirus2020.kz website.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 150 at present: 75 – in Nur-Sultan, 55 – in Almaty, 4 – in Karaganda, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Shymkent, 1 – in Almaty region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region, 3 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Pavlodar region and 1 – in Mangistau region.



