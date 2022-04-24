EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:43, 24 April 2022 | GMT +6

    13 more people defeat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 13 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinfrom cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty city has reported six recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day. Four people have beaten COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, two in Almaty region, and one in Karaganda region.

    Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 recovered cases stand at 1,290,988.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!