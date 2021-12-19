13 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia reported in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 13 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

24 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 83,632 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 75,871 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,195 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 440 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 982,915 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 952,750 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.