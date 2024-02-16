EN
    14:13, 16 February 2024

    13 new kindergartens opened in Kazakhstan this year

    KIndergarten
    Photo credit: Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry

    13 new kindergartens for 1,500 kids opened in Kazakhstan since January, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the preschool education department of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry. More kindergartens for 77,000 places will be unveiled across the regions by the yearend.

    As of today, 91 %, of children aged 2-6 attend day-care centres. This year children’s enrollment in childcare will hit 92.5%.

    There are 11,436 kindergartens throughout Kazakhstan with some one million children attending.

