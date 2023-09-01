13 new private schools opened in Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – The numbers of schoolchildren, schools, and amount of financing in education are on the rise each year in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional education department, 494 schools, including 446 public, 40 private, five boarding, and three evening ones, opened their doors in the new academic year in Zhambyl region.

In 2022, there were 483 educational facilities in the region, including 447 public, four evening, five specialized, and 27 private schools.

In the new academic year, over 249 thousand pupils are to attend schools in Zhambyl region. 22,861 first graders were admitted. There is a significant rise in the number of schoolchildren as their number stood at over 240 thousand, including 22,899 first graders.

The regional education department noted that this year half of the region’s budget or KZT287.8bn is spent to develop the educational sphere.