13% of working Kazakhstanis run their own business - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Around 13% of the working population of Kazakhstan are running their own business. Director of the Entrepreneurship Development Centre of the JSC Economic Research Institute Nurlan Kulbatyrov said today at a press conference in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Kulbatyrov announced the results of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor research for Kazakhstan. As per them, 13% of working people of the country are running their own business.

According to Kulbatyrov, Global Entrepreneurship Monitor is a common initiative of the world's leading business schools aimed at studying entrepreneurial activity in certain countries of the world. More than 73 countries comprising 72.4% of the planet's population and 90% of the global GDP, participate in the research to date. Over the years of its funtioning, GEM project has become a tool of adoption of decisions for business climate improvement. GEM data are used as sources of reliable information for global researches, such the World Economic Forum.