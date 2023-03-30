13 people die in temple floor cave-in in central India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least 13 people died and several others were injured in a floor cave-in at a temple in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The mishap occurred in the state's Indore city when the cover of a stepwell suddenly collapsed as more than 30 people were standing on it.

A total of 19 people were rescued from the site and admitted to a local hospital.

Ten women were among the dead. A couple of people, including a child, were still missing and efforts were made to rescue them. An inquiry into the mishap has been ordered, said the minister.

«Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families,» Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.